AI-generated image Career by Selena Hill Employees Say Hybrid Work May Not Be The Best Model After All The workplace model once billed as a win-win is exposing new challenges around flexibility, culture, and career advancement.







Hybrid work was supposed to be the happy medium, giving employees more flexibility while preserving collaboration and company culture. But the model is not meeting expectations.

As companies continue to fine-tune return-to-office policies, hybrid work is creating new workplace challenges, including uneven access to flexibility, weakened relationships with colleagues, and concerns that employees who spend more time in the office may be promoted more quickly.

A recent analysis from Human Resources Director explores why the arrangement has not always delivered the balance workers and employers expected. For many professionals, the issue is not simply where they work. It is whether hybrid work creates a level playing field. Employees who regularly work remotely can face what workplace experts describe as a proximity bias — the possibility that workers who are physically present receive greater visibility, stronger relationships with managers, and, ultimately, access to opportunities. Meanwhile, employees who commute to the office may question whether the added time and expense are justified when much of their workday is still spent on video calls.

The hybrid debate also has implications for talent retention and company performance. Many employers adopted flexible work arrangements after the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that many jobs could be performed outside a traditional office. But flexibility without a clear strategy can create friction.

Companies must decide which employees can work remotely, how often teams should gather in person, and how managers should measure performance. Those decisions can become especially important when businesses are attempting to recruit and retain diverse talent. Companies need management practices that measure results rather than visibility, set consistent expectations, and ensure that remote employees are not excluded from conversations that influence their careers.

Hybrid work may not be the perfect compromise businesses once imagined. But as companies continue experimenting, the organizations that figure out how to combine flexibility with fairness could gain an advantage in the competition for talent.

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