News by Kandiss Edwards FAMU’s First Head Woman Drum Major Stands ‘Head And Shoulders’ Above The Rest Oloyede’s journey to the graduation stage has been defined by a series of trailblazing achievements.







Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) Spring 2026 commencement speaker, Omar Goff, announced that Oluwamodupe “Dupe” Oloyede has signed a brand endorsement deal with Head & Shoulders.

Oloyede, a senior theatre major, made history as the first female head drum major in the 79-year legacy of FAMU’s legendary “Marching 100″ in June 2025. The May 2 announcement marks one of the most significant commercial milestones for a student leader in HBCU history, HBCU Gameday reported.

Oloyede’s journey to the graduation stage has been defined by a series of trailblazing achievements. Throughout the 2025–2026 season, she appeared in a commercial for the Michael Jackson biopic Michael and was featured in an NBA on Prime campaign with rapper Common. In December 2025, Oloyede famously delayed her original graduation date to lead the band in the “Band of the Year” competition in Atlanta, choosing to finish her final season on the field with the “Marching 100” before walking the stage in the spring.

The endorsement deal follows a string of monumental career milestones, covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE, that have expanded Oloyede’s influence far beyond the football field. On March 15, 2026, she made a stunning appearance at the 98th Academy Awards, performing as part of the cast for the musical showcase of the record-breaking film Sinners. Sharing the stage with Misty Copeland and Miles Caton, Oloyede executed precise baton choreography, bringing the energy of HBCU band culture to a global audience of millions.

Furthermore, 2026 has been a year of profound personal and professional recognition for the trailblazer. Just days after her Oscar Award show debut, her history-making leadership was immortalized in a featured exhibit at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. During the same season, she reached a significant personal milestone by crossing into the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Oloyede’s exceptional senior year, combined with her new corporate partnership, solidifies Oloyede as a soaring example of 2026 Black excellence.

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