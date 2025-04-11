Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Fetty Wap’s Sister Advocates For His Early Release During Second Chance Month, ‘Justice Should Also Mean Mercy’ Fetty Wap's sister is advocating for his early release from prison in honor of Second Chance Month.







Fetty Wap’s sister is recognizing April as Second Chance Month by advocating for her rapper brother’s early prison release.

Divinity Maxwell-Butts, sister of “Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap, took to Instagram on April 5 to spotlight April as Second Chance Month and call for her brother’s return home to his family. Her message comes as Fetty Wap, real name Willie Maxwell II, continues to serve a six-year prison sentence for drug-related charges—a fact she acknowledged by sharing a screenshot of an article debunking rumors of his early release.

“April is Second Chance Month—a time to recognize that people deserve redemption, not just punishment,” Maxwell-Butts wrote in her caption. “My brother has taken responsibility and served over half his sentence for a nonviolent offense.”

“He is scheduled to be released in 2027, but justice should also mean mercy,” she added. “His sentence should be commuted so he can come home to his family, his children, and his purpose. It’s time.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zavier Jordan Maxwell (@fettywap1738)

Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in prison in May 2023 after being one of several defendants found guilty of participating in a drug trafficking ring that distributed over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey. He was initially arrested in October 2021 at the Rolling Loud music festival in New York City.

The “679” rapper was initially released on bond but has been in custody since August 2022, when his bail was revoked. He later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, a charge with a minimum sentence of five years.

While Fetty Wap remains incarcerated, his fans have shown their support for his sister’s call to have his sentence commuted.

“What ever happened to good behavior time served?” one person asked.

“Can’t wait to hear that trap queen beat drop at ah concert somewhere idccccc lol,” added someone else.

RELATED CONTENT: Fetty Wap Must Submit DNA And Bank Records Following 6-Year Prison Sentence