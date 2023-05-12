Flau'jae Johnson Issues Apology For 9/11 Freestyle Reference

Flau’jae Johnson of the Louisiana State University NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship team is under fire for a recent viral freestyle.

After LSU apologized for the player’s lyrics, Flau’jae Johnson took to social media with her own apology.

The Shade Room posted a video of the apology Johnson issued after she rapped controversial lyrics that referenced the 9/11 tragedy that took many lives and shook the country on Sep. 11, 2001. In a now-deleted video for her remix of “Put It On Da Floor” by recording artist Latto, she initially rapped, “In this 9/11 blowing smoke just like them towers.” It was a play on words as the college basketball stand-out insinuated she was smoking weed in the classic Porsche.

“Y’all probably heard the lyrics in the song that I made, and I just wanted to come on here and let y’all know by no means would I ever intentionally try to disrespect or offend anyone. “My whole goal in music is to push positivity and spread love. So, in no way, shape, or form would I intentionally try to disrespect or offend anyone. I’m definitely going to learn from this moving forward, and I just thank y’all for y’all continued support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

After the original video was posted, LSU, according to Fox News, issued a statement referring to the clip that was eventually taken down from her social media page. “While she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down.”

She will join her basketball team when they visit the White House on May 26. Recently, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden said the White House would host the winner of the NCAA Woman’s Basketball Championship, the Louisiana State University Tigers, and the men’s NCAA Basketball Championship winners, the University of Connecticut Huskies.

In March, it was announced that the intersection at Abercorn St. and W. Montgomery crossroad would soon bear Johnson’s name. The recognition of the freshman LSU player is due to her helping LSU win the national championship title, as well as her humanitarian efforts within her community, and as “one of the nation’s youngest female hip-hop and athletic ambassadors,” according to a house of resolution. She was also honored with being named the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year.

RELATED CONTENT: LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson’s Rap Skills Catch Attention of Columbia Records Executive Bu Thiam