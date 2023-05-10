LSU Apologizes For Guard Flau'jae Johnson After 9/11 Reference

The LSU Women’s basketball team has had quite a year. From taking home the national championship to a highly-publicized critique of first lady Jill Biden, the players have shown maturity in the public eye. Flau’jae Johnson is adding to that attention, good and bad.

An athlete and rapper, Johnson, referred to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a now-deleted video for her take on Latto‘s hit “Put It On Da Floor.” Johnson rapped, “In this 911 blowing smoke just like them towers.” In a twist on words, the Georgia native compared the tragic day to a Porsche before referring to the smoke emitted from the towers following the plane crashes that claimed the lives of over 2,000 people.

It was a dark day in American history that Johnson, who was not born until two years later, may not fully grasp the enormity of.

The university, however, has issued a public statement to Fox News. “While she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down,” the statement read.

“We will learn and grow from this experience together.” Johnson has not spoken out yet but did take the video down once the controversial lyrics began to circulate. The newly minted Roc Nation artist seems to have a bright future ahead of her in the music industry. She has already caught the attention of rap great Lil Wayne, who has expressed interest in collaborating with the newcomer. When announcing her commitment to LSU, she rapped alongside Boosie, confirming that she’d be a Lady Tiger. Johnson also appeared on “America’s Got Talent” in 2018, receiving a golden buzzer from the judges for her heartfelt performance and returning to the show this year as part of an All-Star season.

Hopefully, this will just be a small part of Flau’jae Johnson‘s story.