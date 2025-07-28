Flau’jae Johnson Momager’s Tough Love Helps Solidify Her Future 

As Louisiana State University’s star athlete, Flau’jae Johnson, prepares for her upcoming season, she opened up about how her mom, Kia Brooks, is solidifying her role — and salary — as a manager in the sports world.

Johnson has become a household name both on and off the court while playing guard for the Tigers. But during an interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, the WNBA prospect opened up about how some of the credit goes to her mother, whose tough love approach and stepping up as a manager has helped secure her future with an abundance of name, likeness, and image (NIL) deals. “She cut my checks in half,” Johnson said.

“She’s like, ‘You giving away this money, I know you are.’”

Johnson’s skills have caught the attention of major corporations that she now has NIL deals with including JBL, Experian, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Tinder, Unrivaled, Bazooka, Powerade, and Apple Cash. And with new wealth comes new responsibility and boundaries. That’s where Brooks has stepped in tremendously as the financial gatekeeper, creating boundaries, so her daughter doesn’t get carried away with things. “I learned that people don’t have limits on what they need,” Johnson said of her mother’s tactics, admitting that “it’s hard to say no.”

Brooks stepped in to confirm her role in her daughter’s business, saying it’s all about keeping her protected, especially from unnecessary requests. “I built this empire with her, and if I don’t ask for a dime, I won’t let anyone take advantage of my child,” Brooks wrote on her Instagram story.

Comments on the interview started to pour in, celebrating the soon-to-be LSU senior for her accountability and moving in business with the one person she knows has her best interest at heart. “Some parents be knowing and pointing the fake ones out way before you can realize it. Shoutoutout to all the good parents with good intentions for their child and their future,” @noxcusejustproduce wrote.

Other social media users tagged Brooks, calling her “the foundation” for continued success.

Brooks is part of a growing trend of Black parents taking ownership of their celebrity children’s careers in the sports industry as a manager. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels’ mother, Regina Jackson, often goes viral for interjecting in her son’s career, even being accused of blocking certain women from getting his attention, according to Hot 1009. However, after becoming a licensed sports agent, Jackson is opening the door for professional empowerment in a world filled with sharks waiting to take a bite out of the next best athlete.

The basketball and football momagers aren’t the only ones. Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, was often ridiculed for his described over the top behavior to guarantee his daughters received fair treatment on and off the tennis courts.

LaVar Ball also received mass criticism for always speaking on behalf of his sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo. The tactics worked as two out of three sons play in the NBA and the other is a rising hip-hop star.

