Controversy Erupts As Floyd Mayweather’s Pro-Israel Stance Draws Criticism Online

As Floyd Mayweather prepares for his boxing match against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, taking place in 2026, he has sparked backlash with his continued support of Israel, as he stated that he “will always be the voice for the people in Israel.”

He expressed the pro-Israel sentiment while accepting an award at the recent Republican Jewish Coalition conference (Oct. 31 to Nov. 2) in Las Vegas.

As the undefeated boxer took to the stage at the conference, he reassured the audience of his support as the crowd acknowledged his words by clapping for him.

“I’m not with you guys 10 percent, 50 percent. I will always be the voice for the people in Israel. I will always stand behind the country of Israel. The one and only Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, and Israel, I will always be there for you guys when you guys don’t have a voice.”

Social media wasted no time in lambasting Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather saying "I’ll always be the voice for Israel" –

"I'll always stand behind Israel."

Of course he will, it's easy to stand behind power when you've never stood beside the oppressed.



Money can buy jets and jewelry, but it can't buy moral clarity. pic.twitter.com/tY641aDv9U — Conscious Stranger (@aware_wanderer) November 3, 2025

Floyd will do/say literally anything for money. — Literally Shaking (@mashaloo) November 2, 2025

I didn’t think I could have less respect for Floyd Mayweather https://t.co/gzSy5V4J20 — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) November 3, 2025

*Who has been awarded generously for his shilling

😂😂😂 — Quack Mama 🦆🇺🇸 (@FLKnight72) November 2, 2025

Lord knows what kind of dirt they’re holding over the champ. Sad to see. — Roscoe Langmore 🇺🇸(Slava Carolina) (@LangmoreRoscoe) November 2, 2025

The undefeated boxer has shown support for Israel in the past through substantial donations (establishing the Mayweather Israel Initiative and donating $1 million to United Hatzalah of Israel in Miami) and has publicly expressed his pride in supporting Jewish people (“I’m proud to support the Jews”).

If Tyson doesn’t knock him off his feet, his old foe, Manny Pacquiao, who lost to him in 2015, may be up next. There could be a rematch in the future, according to Pacquiao. CNN reported that the Filipino boxer appeared on a podcast and stated that their camp is “in negotiations” with Mayweather’s people.

“It depends on whether we can understand each other,” Pacquiao said. “My people and his people (are) directly coordinating.”

