(Image: Getty Images) News by Sidnee Michelle Food Recalls Sweep U.S. As Candy, Produce, And Frozen Goods Raise Safety Concerns The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has posted multiple food recall notices in recent weeks involving sprouts, mangoes, frozen fruit bars, bread, candy, and other products.







Consumers are being urged to check their refrigerators, freezers, and pantries as federal regulators investigate foodborne illness outbreaks and companies recall products over concerns ranging from Salmonella and E. coli to glass and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has posted multiple food recall notices in recent weeks involving sprouts, mangoes, frozen fruit bars, bread, candy, and other products. The recalls are not connected to a single outbreak and carry different health risks.

Among the most serious is an ongoing multistate outbreak linked to alfalfa sprouts distributed by Minneapolis-based Everything Sprouts. As of Aug. 31, 55 people across 15 states had been infected with strains of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli or Salmonella. Four people were hospitalized, and no deaths were reported.

Everything Sprouts recalled certain Calco and Everything Sprouts alfalfa sprouts on Aug. 22 and later expanded its recall to certain Robust Radish Sprout Mix products.

Another Salmonella outbreak tied to jalapeño peppers from Sinaloa, Mexico, has resulted in 431 illnesses and 57 hospitalizations across 32 states. The outbreak has prompted recalls of products including salsa, guacamole, pico de gallo, and other prepared foods.

The recalls also extend to Halloween candy. Crystal Temptations recalled its Halloween Chocolatey Eyeballs Aug. 31 because the candy contains undeclared milk, which can cause serious or life-threatening reactions in people with milk allergies or severe sensitivities.

The candy was distributed through Marshalls, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, and Sierra Trading Post stores in 13 states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, and Wyoming. The recall covers five package sizes ranging from 7 to 16 ounces.

The company said a TJX analyst discovered that candy containing whey, a milk ingredient, had been distributed in packaging that did not disclose milk. No illnesses have been reported. Consumers are instructed to destroy the candy and contact Crystal Temptations directly with proof of purchase for a refund rather than return it to stores.

Separately, Panorama Produce recalled Martina-brand mangoes sold at select Walmart stores in four states because of possible Salmonella contamination.

Other recent recalls include select Outshine Fruit Bars because of possible glass contamination, and Prince Bakery breads containing undeclared milk or sesame.

Consumers can check the FDA’s recall database for affected lot numbers, product photographs, distribution information, and recall-specific instructions.

RELATED CONTENT: RECALL ISSUED ON JOHNSONVILLE’S CHEDDAR BRATWURST DUE TO REPORTS OF HARD PLASTIC