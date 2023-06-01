Gayle King’s Kids Are Making Moves in Tech and Social Impact Spaces

Gayle King is a powerhouse in journalism, and her extensive résumé continues to grow. With her long track record of various successes in her career, one would think her kids would follow in her footsteps. Yet, King’s daughter, Kirby Bumpus, and son, William Bumpus Jr., have chosen to make a name for themselves in other industries.

According to Kirby’s’ bio for the SXSW Conference, where she was a speaker in 2019, her interests fall in public health and wellness. That explains her role as Sweetgreen’s head of social impact and inclusion, focusing on food education and food access in relation to the company’s mission. Bumpus has also worked in digital marketing for Under Armour and as a blogger for MyFitnessPal.

Kirby recently celebrated her 37th birthday on May 12, 2023, and King posted a slideshow of photos to her own Instagram page featuring Bumpus over the years.

King’s son, William Bumpus Jr., founded reWerk, a nonprofit he started following the 2020 pandemic, according to Concrete Rose Capital, which lists him as a partner. He launched his organization to close digital gaps for communities of color through financial and social capital. Bumpus Jr. graduated from Duke University and earned his M.B.A. from Stanford University.

Bumpus Jr. also recently celebrated a birthday, and King shouted her son out for his 36th birthday with a similar slideshow of photos.

While the Bumpus kids continue building their careers, King remains hard at work.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that King was nowhere near retirement. “I stand before you at 68 years old,” King said during her April Journalist Icon Award acceptance speech at Byron Allen Presents The Washington, D.C. Gala. “I’m not even kind of thinking about retiring. Not even kind of! I’m looking for more work.”

King recently announced a new CNN show with former NBA star Charles Barkley. Presently, the acclaimed journalist hosts her own XM Radio show while fulfilling her spot as an anchor on CBS This Morning.