News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Senators Vote To Move Forward With Fani Willis Investigation Georgia senators voted to reinstate the investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.







Jan. 13 — Georgia senators voted to reinstate an investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Fox 5 reported.

The state’s special investigative committee will continue their probe into Willis’s handling of the case involving President-elect Donald Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 election. Senators voted along party lines, with the Republican majority prevailing. Democratic senators, however, called the investigation a waste of time.

Sen. Harold Jones II, a Democrat, argued the decision represented an overreach of authority. He believes state lawmakers have no role in overseeing the operations of a local district attorney’s office.

“We have no business trying to micromanage a prosecutor’s office,” Jones said.

“If Fulton County has an issue with what took place, they need to address that. That’s their responsibility, not the General Assembly’s. It never has been and is a complete waste of time.”

Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Republican, contended that the move was necessary to restore public confidence in Georgia’s justice system. He referred to a court ruling that removed Willis and the Fulton County DA’s office from the 2020 election interference case.

“When you read the court’s ruling, it speaks to the reality that she had to be removed from the case to restore faith in the justice system in the state,” Dolezal said.

“I would think that’s a bipartisan issue that both Democrats and Republicans would support in restoring confidence in the criminal justice system.”

Willis was officially removed from prosecuting Trump and 14 co-defendants in December 2024. The Georgia Supreme Court ruled 2-1 on appeal. The investigation into Willis began after her relationship with co-counsel Nathan Wade was revealed, prompting an ethics inquiry. While Willis was not found to have violated ethical standards, Judge Scott McAfee rebuked her for the “appearance of impropriety.”

Defense attorneys for Trump and his co-defendants requested Willis’s removal, arguing that her prosecution was politically motivated, in collaboration with the Biden administration. Steve Sadow, Trump’s attorney, spoke to Fox News Digital about Willis’s actions, describing them as criminal, although no crimes were proven.

“It was started by the Biden DOJ as an attack on his political opponent, Donald Trump,” Sadow said. “They used anyone and everybody. She’s been disqualified, and her boyfriend has been disqualified. They stole funds and went on trips.”

Willis vehemently denies allegations of targeting the soon-to-be sitting president. Jan. 8, Willis presented an appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court.

RELATED CONTENT: Judge Rules Fani Willis Disqualified As Prosecutor On Donald Trump’s Election Case In Georgia