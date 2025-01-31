GloRilla Is Making Moves To Reach Billionaire Status

Memphis recording artist GloRilla is making strides in her quest to become a billionaire in the future as her career continues to elevate her status in the industry.

According to AfroTech, GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was so determined to be successful as an artist that she was working long hours at Nike and FedEx to finance her dreams.

“I was doing 12 hours at Nike and maybe seven to eight hours at FedEx. And I was just doing all that to sponsor my rapid career so I could be able to pay for videos and studio time,” she said.

GloRilla, who is signed to Yo Gotti’s label, Collective Music Group, has admitted in a podcast discussion in June 2024 that Gotti has helped her curb her spending so that way she can be better with her finances as she works toward billionaire status. She stated that she was spending as much as she was making and had to change course. Gotti arranged for her to have an accountant which helped her with her finances.

“My first year, I blew up. This was before I got an accountant. I was just spending money, and I’m like, ‘OK, I’m getting it. I’m making it, but I’m spending it too,’” she said. “So, like, I really wasn’t just in tune… So, Gotti had got me an accountant.”

She will be adding to her finances after announcing that she is heading out on the road for her own tour. She took to X to let her fans know that she is heading “The Glorious Tour.”

AYEEEEE🥳 WE GOING ON TOUR Y’ALL!!!! It’s time for The GLORIOUS TOUR! IM SO EXCITED!!!!!! And I’m going on the road with @realbostonrichey and @keyisqueen too!! Presale tickets will be going live tomorrow on my site at 10am local time!! All my day one GloRidaz I’ll be sending… pic.twitter.com/KElL3oE1Vt — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) January 29, 2025

Fox 13 reported that she is appearing in 22 cities in two months starting in Oklahoma City on March 5. The tour will make several stops until it ends on April 18 at Coachella. Real Boston Richey and Queen Key are joining her on the tour.

But, before the tour starts, she is appearing in Inglewood at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 1 to perform at the Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honda Battle of the Bands (@the_honda)

The Glorious Tour Dates

March 5: Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City March 6: Dallas

Dallas March 7: Houston

Houston March 9: Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacksonville, Fla. March 10: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. March 12: Atlanta

Atlanta March 13: Charlotte, N.C.

Charlotte, N.C. March 14: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. March 19: New York City

New York City March 20: Boston

Boston March 22: Cincinnati

Cincinnati March 23: Chicago

Chicago March 24: St. Louis, Mo.

St. Louis, Mo. March 26: Milwaukee

Milwaukee March 27: Minneapolis

Minneapolis April 6: Dreamville Festival

Dreamville Festival April 11: Coachella

Coachella April 12: Las Vegas

Las Vegas April 13: Stateline, Nev.

Stateline, Nev. April 16: Oakland, Calif.

Oakland, Calif. April 18: Coachella

Coachella TBD: Memphis, Tenn.

RELATED CONTENT: Retiree Killed In Ocho Rios Sparks Fear Among Repatriating Jamaicans