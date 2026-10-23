Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino Tequila Expands Portfolio With A New ‘Blanco’

Premium spirits brand Gran Coramino® Tequila, founded by entertainer Kevin Hart and 11th-generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann, announced the nationwide launch of Gran Coramino Blanco Tequila on Oct. 21. As the fourth expression in the brand’s expanding portfolio, this unaged offering marks Gran Coramino’s strategic entrance into the largest segment of the tequila market. The launch offers a new entry point for consumers while reinforcing the company’s core ethos: hard work yields superior craftsmanship.

“People hear simple, and they automatically think “easy.” Well, I am here to tell you that is not the case,” Hart said in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “With three ingredients, there is nowhere to hide, so while the recipe may be simple, the outcome is perfection. Like all our other variations, we kept working to perfect Blanco until it was as smooth as everything else with our name on it. Hard Work Tastes Different, and as always, our Blanco is the hardest worker on the liquor shelves.”

The brand debuted the new unaged blanco tequila during its “Winners Only Tour” stop in Atlanta, featuring its signature serve, the Gran Coramino Lemon Drop Martini—a cocktail combining 2 oz of Gran Coramino Blanco Tequila, 0.5 oz fresh lemon juice, 0.5 oz simple syrup, and 0.25 oz triple sec, shaken with ice and served in a sugar-rimmed glass. The Blanco is priced at $34.99 SRP for 750ml and $18.99 SRP for 375ml.

Gran Coramino Blanco Distinguishes From Gran Coramino Cristalino

While both expressions showcase exceptional clarity, Gran Coramino Blanco Tequila and Gran Coramino Cristalino represent fundamentally different approaches to tequila production. Gran Coramino Blanco Tequila is completely unaged tequila, designed to highlight the raw, natural complexity of 100% Blue Weber Agave straight from the copper pot stills. In contrast, Gran Coramino Cristalino is a reposado tequila aged two to four months in oak casks before undergoing charcoal filtration. This filtration process removes the amber color while softening the oak tannins, whereas the new unaged blanco tequila relies entirely on precise fermentation and slow-cooking brick ovens to deliver immediate smoothness without wood interaction.

The brand maintains quality and social impact

The brand continues to pair commercial success with entrepreneurial support. Through The Coramino Fund, Gran Coramino Tequila has invested more than $1.7 million in small business grants across Mexico and the United States, proving that its dedication to hard work extends beyond crafting premium unaged tequila to supporting local communities.

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