James Harden And Daryl Morey Appear To Have A Rift

James Harden recently described Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey as a “liar” on a recent trip to China to promote his line of shoes for Adidas, ESPN reported

According to sources, the NBA has opened an investigation into whether or not Harden’s comments constitute an allusion to a holdout for the 2023-2024 season or if he was talking about previous contract negotiations that would be a salary cap circumvention.

Sources claim Harden’s comments only reflected trade talks the Sixers were engaged in with the Los Angeles Clippers. The disgruntled Harden has been seeking a way out of Philadelphia because he does not see the team as a contender as currently constructed. The team told Harden that they did not receive a suitable offer for him and this would not be trading him.

Again, according to sources, Harden used his player option in June to pick up a $35.6 million one-year deal because Morey had told him he would be traded.

When asked if his relationship with Morey was in a state of disrepair, Harden indicated to KHOU reporters that he was done with Morey before adding: “I’ve been patient all summer. For me, it’s just focus on what I can control and getting ready for this season.”

The Sixers are repeating recent history as Harden was traded from the Nets to the Sixers in large part because Ben Simmons had fallen out with members of Sixers upper management and former Head Coach Doc Rivers, and was disruptive during team practices.

Harden has intimated that he will be professional, but comments that he will “never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of” also create the perception that he may refuse to report to camp and thus prompted the NBA to investigate Harden’s plans.

RELATED CONTENT: James Harden Signature Wine Sells 10K Bottles In Seconds On Chinese Livestream