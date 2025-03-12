Actor Isaiah Stokes Found Guilty Of 2021 Murder

Isaiah Stokes, who had bit acting roles in Power, Blue Bloods, and The Mysteries of Laura, has been convicted of murder for a 2021 killing in St. Albans, New York.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the verdict in the fatal shooting of Tyrone Jones in St. Albans on Feb. 7, 2021. Stokes was found guilty by a Queens jury after killing the victim in a parked vehicle for retaliation after the two had an altercation at Jones’ birthday party several months prior in October 2020. Jones was shot 11 times as he was waiting to meet up with a friend so they could have lunch at a nearby restaurant.

“This was a calculated murder. The defendant, a part-time actor, stewed for months after being thrown out of a birthday party for his own inappropriate behavior,” said Katz in a written statement.

“Intent on revenge, Isaiah Stokes placed a GPS on the victim’s car and tracked Tyrone Jones down to Linden Boulevard, where he ruthlessly shot the man 11 times as he sat in his car. My office is laser-focused on gun violence, and we will utilize every tool at our disposal to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those who use deadly guns on our streets. I thank our prosecutors and the NYPD detectives who built this case. The jury has now spoken, and the defendant faces up to 25 years to life at sentencing for his criminal actions.”

The 45-year-old former rapper and actor was handed the verdict on March 7. The jury found Stokes guilty of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He now faces up to 25 years to life in prison. He will be sentenced on March 21.

Stokes attended a birthday party for Jones in October 2020, where Stokes was accused of inappropriate behavior toward women at the event. After Jones requested that Stokes leave the party, they got into a fight where Stokes was injured by other people who attended the party. Hellbent on revenge, several months later, on Feb. 7, 2021, Stokes placed a GPS tracking device under Jones’ vehicle and tracked him down with the information from the device.

After getting out of his car, Stokes circled the area where Jones was for about 15 minutes before descending upon Jones’ Jeep Grand Cherokee, where he took out a gun and fired 11 times into the car. Jones died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.

