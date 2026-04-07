Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jake Paul Considers Blackface In Response To Druski’s Conservative Women Skit, ‘We Should Make Fun Of Each Other’ Jake Paul admits to considering blackface in response to Druski's controversial conservative white women skit.







Jake Paul is facing backlash after suggesting he might appear in blackface in response to a recent Druski skit in which the comedian portrayed a white conservative woman.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer recently joined Theo Von on his “This Past Weekend” podcast, where he voiced support for Druski’s latest skit and criticized the backlash from Republicans who found the video offensive.

“Honestly, it’s fu–ing hilarious. I loved it,” Paul admitted. “I’m obviously Republican, and all the Republicans being mad about this sh-t is like a fu–ing L for Republicans because this is fu–ing hilarious. And even though it’s fu–ing dark and twisted, this is what comedy fu–ing is—that we are fu–ing humans. Let’s make fun of ourselves, and there’s truth in this. An extreme truth, and people weren’t ready for that.”

Paul said he enjoyed Druski’s skit so much that he has even been reaching out to makeup artists for a response video.

“I want to ask you something because I’ve been, over the last couple of days, calling makeup artists, and I was going to do a response to this [Druski’s video] and like go and do like the full on,” Paul said in a clip shared online.

“Darker?” Von asked, and Paul confirmed that was exactly what he had in mind.

“And do it and just do it back, because why not?” Paul said. “Like, are we on the same playing field?”

Jake Paul says he’s planning to do a blackface skit in response to Druski’s viral skit. pic.twitter.com/mfLnCmoyc5 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 5, 2026

When Von suggested the bit would need “some Black support”—like involving Druski or Charles Barkley—to land properly, Paul pushed back, arguing that relying on that would be a cop-out.

“That’s pu–ying out,” Paul insisted. “Doesn’t that make us more prejudiced? … That makes us [prejudiced] if we have to partner with someone. Duski just dropped this.”

He continued, “We should fu–ing make fun of each other. And I don’t see in color, I see in truth and comedy. So like, what are we talking about? What era are we living in?”

Paul’s comments quickly ignited debate online, with some supporting his idea as a response to Druski’s skits, while others pushed back, arguing that any use of blackface is inherently racist and reflects a need for greater understanding of its history.

“And yes, that will be racist. The fact people don’t understand why blackface is bad, and different from what Druski did, is proof of our poor education system and racism,” one X user wrote.

“Fake a– victims yo. They should try slavery on for size too,” another user quipped.

RELATED CONTENT: Anthony Joshua Set to Lose $66M Despite Knocking Out Jake Paul