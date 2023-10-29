Jay-Z Reveals Name He And Beyoncé Originally Chose For Blue Ivy

In a recent conversation with Gayle King, Jay-Z revealed the name he and Beyoncé originally picked for their first child, known to the world as Blue Ivy Carter. However, the 11-year-old was supposed to take on another moniker, and one that paid tribute to her dad’s hometown.

The CBS Mornings interview has the “Song Cry” rapper sharing more into the background of Blue’s name, as reported by ENews. He and wife Beyoncé’s firstborn has been a welcomed special guest at the Renaissance World Tour, appearing in front of tens of thousands to dance alongside her superstar mom.

In addition to expressing his immense pride for his daughter’s inclusion in the show, Jay-Z exposed how Blue’s name was supposed to pay homage to a certain New York City borough.

“It was supposed to be Brooklyn,” he stated to King of the name the couple had selected for their then-unborn daughter.

However, the name change occurred once Beyoncé was farther along in her pregnancy, as the longtime couple referred to their growing baby fondly as a “blueberry.”

“We was calling her Blueberry. Like, ‘Look at the little blueberry.’ You know, it was like a nickname,” shared the now father of three. “It was just natural. We just took the berry off and called her Blue.”

Clearly, the name stuck, as the young entertainer in the making has been stepping into her own light. Jay-Z also shared how the tween reclaimed her own power by being part of the string of concerts, with her debut performance at the Paris show.

“I still get goosebumps seeing her walk on stage,” he shared. “Because Blue’s been born into this world, she’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for. Since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny and everyone has an opinion…So for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘My Power,’ and it’s just—you can’t write a better script.”

RELATED CONTENT: Blue Ivy Carter Outshines Her Parents In Latest Short For Tiffany & Co. ‘About Love’ Campaign