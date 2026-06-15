Business by Selena Hill JAY-Z’s MarcyPen Capital Partners Looking To Buy LVMH’s Stake In Fenty Beauty The investment firm co-founded by JAY-Z is reportedly in the race to purchase LVMH’s stake in Rihanna's billion-dollar beauty brand







MarcyPen Capital Partners, the investment firm co-founded by Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, is in talks to acquire luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy’s (LVMH) stake in Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty.

According to AFROTECH, MarcyPen Capital Partners is among the firms exploring a purchase of LVMH’s 50% ownership stake in the beauty brand launched in 2017 through a partnership between Rihanna and Kendo Brands, LVMH’s beauty incubator. Fenty Beauty quickly disrupted the cosmetics industry with its inclusive approach to beauty, particularly its expansive foundation shade range that catered to dark-skinned Black women often overlooked by traditional beauty brands. Today, the company is reportedly valued between $1 billion and $2 billion, according to Reuters.

The potential acquisition comes months after reports surfaced that LVMH had retained investment bank Evercore to explore strategic options for its ownership stake in the company, which generated approximately $450 million in net sales in 2024. AFROTECH reports that MarcyPen is evaluating several financing structures and has held discussions with outside investors regarding a potential transaction.

The firm was created through the merger of JAY-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners and Black-owned investment platform Pendulum Opportunities, forming a venture capital firm focused on growth-stage consumer businesses. Before the merger, Marcy Venture Partners participated in funding rounds for Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s lingerie company, in both 2019 and 2022. If completed, the deal would place ownership of Fenty Beauty in the hands of Rihanna and a firm backed by the hip-hop billionaire, creating a powerful alliance between two of the most successful figures in entertainment and business.

RELATED CONTENT: Rihanna Expands Fenty Beauty Glam With India Pop-Up