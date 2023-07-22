Jermaine Dupri Announces So So Def Festival For 30th Anniversary Celebration

Grammy award-winning producer and songwriter Jermaine Dupri has some big plans in store to celebrate 30 years of his iconic record label So So Def.

Dupri took to Instagram to announce he will host a SoSoDef Festival Oct. 7-8, 2023, at Atlanta’s Central Park. While there is no official lineup for the festival yet, fans of the label are expecting similar appearances to the label’s 20th anniversary tour, which included Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz, and J-Kwon.

For those looking to secure their spot in the festivities, we’ve got you covered. You can head to the official website and purchase early bird tickets for $125 and VIP tickets starting at $250. The event is expected to take place rain or shine, with doors opening daily at 12 p.m. ET.

As previously reported, Dupri is slated to face off against Bad Boy Records founder and resident party starter Sean “Diddy” Combs in a VERZUZ battle scheduled for September at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Neither team has shared more information about the highly anticipated competition. Fans of both labels have been vocal about seeing a challenge between Dupri and Combs, but whether it will actually happen remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Dupri has been announced as a 2023 inductee into the Black Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame alongside Magic Johnson, Queen Latifah, Lil Wayne, and Busta Rhymes.

“This year’s inductees embody Black excellence and individually have bodies of work that will remain impactful for generations to come”, said Catherine Brewton, one of the founding members of the Georgia Entertainment Caucus. All of the honorees will receive a Crown Jewel of Excellence emblem that will be installed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in front of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.