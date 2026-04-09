High School Freshman JJ Crawford Offered Scholarship To North Carolina Central University

High school basketball phenom, JJ Crawford, son of former NBA player Jamal Crawford, has been offered an athletic scholarship from North Carolina Central University (NCCU).

Although Crawford has been getting offers from many schools, this one is the first from an HBCU. In a social media post, the 15-year-old thanked Coach LeVelle Morton and the university’s staff after visiting the school.

Thanks to Coach Moton and the NC Central staff for offering me! #13AGTG pic.twitter.com/TWQ3Uxk6tt — JJ Crawford (@JJ1Crawford) March 30, 2026

According to HBCU Sports, the rush to entice Crawford, who is just a freshman, to commit to play when he is scheduled to graduate from high school in 2029 reveals the talent scouts see in him. So far, he has gotten 12 offers from Division I schools, including the University of Kansas, the University of Missouri, the University of Southern California, the University of Oregon, and the reigning NCAA champion, the University of Michigan (where his father played his collegiate career).

Crawford has been playing under his father’s tutelage for the Northwest Rotary Rebels on the Nike EYBL grassroots circuit.

The young basketball player recently attended the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team April minicamp, held at the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield, Indiana, on April 4. He was invited, along with 64 other high school players from the graduating classes of 2027, 2028, and 2029. The athletes participated in various activities together, including one-on-one matchups, shooting drills, and scrimmages.

“It means a lot to me to play against the best players in the world, to see how good everybody else in the country is and to work on my game and see where I’m at,” Crawford said.

His father and his mother, Tori, were at the facility with him. Jamal spoke about his son’s involvement and what it will do for him as he prepares for the basketball competition.

“It’s so cool because you know that the next great American players are coming through this pipeline, right?” Jamal said. “You get a chance to see them early, kind of follow their journey. Being invited, being one of the youngest ones in camp, has been really, really cool and a great experience for him. After he leaves and goes home, you can always tell his workouts are more serious, more intentional, so it’s been a blessing.”

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