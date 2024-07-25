Business by Shanique Yates Kamala Harris Enjoys A Scoop At Tyra Banks’ Smize And Dream Ice Cream Pop-Up The VP dropped in for ice cream with her nieces in Washington, D.C.









Vice President Kamala Harris recently showed support for Tyra Banks, stopping by the former supermodel’s Smize and Dream ice cream pop-up in Washington, D.C.

Joined by her nieces, Harris swung by the shop on July 19. Created by Banks, the pop-up’s name pays homage to her America’s Next Top Model catchphrase, “smize,” which refers to someone using their eyes to smile.

“My mom and I would sit in the car and she would talk about the sacrifices to get to her dream,” Banks told a local news outlet. “So, ice cream for me is love of my mama, bonding, togetherness, and dreams.”

Harris’ visit to Smize and Dream took place before it was announced that she could potentially become the presumptive Democratic nominee ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election. On July 21, President Joe Biden announced he was ending his re-election bid.

“Thank you for having us, Tyra,” wrote the Madame Vice President in a post shared on Instagram following their visit. “I look forward to seeing your continued investment in the ambition and aspirations of the DC community.”

“It reminded me of the special times when I would get ice cream with Mama Carolyn every Friday night,” wrote Banks in the comments section of the post. “She was a single mom working extra hard to make her dreams come true for our family, but those nights she reserved for time with me.”

No stranger to supporting her fellow Black women, as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Harris has always leaned into her Divine Nine community and now is no different as all eyes are on her ahead of the November election. In an unprecedented move, less than 24 hours that Biden’s departure, roughly 90,000 Black women and allies logged on to pledge support to Harris’ presidential quest. In that time, Harris raised over $81 million.

The Democratic presidential nominee will be officially announced during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22. If Harris is selected, she will become the first Black and South Asian woman to become a major party nominee.

