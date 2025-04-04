Social Media Gives Side-Eye To Keke Palmer Over Interview With Jonathan Majors

Keke Palmer is rumored to be interviewing controversial actor Jonathan Majors, a movie that has sparked backlash across social media from fans and critics alike.

Palmer has yet to confirm plans for the interview publicly, but a now-deleted listing for the conversation appeared on her This is Keke Palmer podcast page. The episode, titled “No Easy Answers: Accountability and Moving Forward with Jonathan Majors,” is reportedly scheduled to be released on April 8.

this is not serious right? pic.twitter.com/1j0vyYeyq0 — they want you to be mother teresa (@cooIpeopIe) April 1, 2025

While Palmer may be ready to move on with Majors, many are not.

The Lovecraft Country actor admitted to domestic violence and, in 2024, pleaded guilty to the assault of his former partner, Grace Jabbari. Following his plea to a lesser charge, Majors began a public relationship with actress Meagan Good and was seen engaging in what some called publicity stunts. The two are now married.

Despite limited public tolerance, Majors is slowly regaining visibility in the industry through projects like Magazine Dreams. Still, many are criticizing Palmer for giving him a platform.

Some users pointed out Palmer’s own history with domestic abuse. The One of Them Days actress had a public dispute with the father of her child, leading some to question her decision to interview Majors.

mind you keke is a victim of domestic violence herself… this is disgusting and weird as fuck https://t.co/3osuEB0uqD — perkins (@theonewitheone) April 2, 2025

Others questioned the validity of the rumored interview, hoping it was just an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank.

I was hoping that Keke Palmer interview was a nasty April Fool’s joke, but nope she’s doing clownery. Majors admitted to strangling that lady, there’s nothing left to discuss to me. Keep it! pic.twitter.com/kFQ9y9RYcu — Madam THIQUE (@Forever_Tasha) April 1, 2025

As backlash grew, clips resurfaced of Palmer once voicing support for convicted sexual predator R. Kelly. Critics cited this as evidence that she has a pattern of aligning with abusers.

she’s not new to this, she’s true to this pic.twitter.com/T6rvZ1cqe5 — imz⋆˚𝜗𝜚˚⋆ (@templui) April 1, 2025

Still, not everyone is ready to cancel the 31-year-old. Some came to her defense, urging people to reserve judgment until the interview is released.

so let me get this straight—we’re mad at Keke Palmer for scheduling a sit down with Jonathan Majors? the interview hasn’t even happened yet and we’re angry? some of you need to go touch grass. pic.twitter.com/L8HNo9dD1F — JUSTIN ★ (@jussatto) April 2, 2025

While the title of the episode suggests the actress was willing to embrace Major’s with partially open arms, the public will not know until the episode is released, if it is ever released. The listing for the April 8 podcast has been removed from the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast page.

