Entertainment by Jameelah Mullen Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar And Keke Palmer Secure 2025 Webby Award Nominations The Webby People's Voice voting period is open from Tuesday, April 1 through Thursday, April 17







The 29th annual Webby Awards ceremony is on the horizon, and several of Black Hollywood’s biggest stars are among the nominees.

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences presents the awards to digital innovators in various categories, including websites, podcasts, apps, software, games, and social media influencers.

In the General Video & Film category, Megan Thee Stallion snagged a nomination for her hit, “Mamausi,” which pays homage to anime culture. The statuesque rapper will compete against Kendrick Lamar, who earned a nomination for his chart-topping single, “Not Like Us.”

Keke Palmer is nominated for two Webbys this year. Her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, is in the running for Best Host and Best Talk Show.

Palmer is no stranger to the Webbys. In 2024, the actress won four awards. She earned the Best Host and Best Video Series Awards for Baby, This Is Keke Palmer. She also received the Best Advertising/PR Award for Dinnervention, a collaboration with Hello Fresh. Additionally, the starlet was honored with the Special Achievement Award.

In the television and film category, The Jennifer Hudson Show was nominated for The Spirit Tunnel, during which the show’s staff lines up to serenade guests with original songs or chants featuring catchy beats as they make their way to the stage. RuPaul’s Drag Race is also among the nominees in this category.

A$AP Rocky received two nominations: the digital ad for his collaboration with Puma is up for Best Edit and The Fashion and Lifestyle awards. If the rapper attends the awards ceremony, he will likely be accompanied by his girlfriend, Rihanna. Her Fenty Beauty brand is nominated for two Webbys.

This year, the academy introduced new categories for content creators to acknowledge the growing influence of digital creators in marketing and entertainment.

Nominees in these categories include Kai Cenat, who gained internet fame for his comedic streams on Twitch. Cenat also received a nomination in the Top Video or Film Comedy category for the short video “Thanksgiving,” which features Druski and Kevin Hart.

Fans can visit the Webby website to vote for their favorite nominees. The winners of the 29th Annual Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 22. The awards ceremony will be streamed live on Instagram, X/Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube on Monday, May 12, at 5:30 p.m. EST.

RELATED CONTENT: Cam’ron And Ma$e ‘It Is What It Is’ Nominated For Best Sports Podcast At 2024 Webby Awards