Does Kanye West Have Something Against Windows And Electricity?

Another day, another lawsuit for Ye.

The rapper, formally known as Kanye West, is being sued by an ex-employee over some outrageous home repairs, NBC News reports.

Tony Saxon, Ye’s former security guard and property caretaker, filed the suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Sept. 13. He claims the artist fired him when he refused to remove all of the windows and electricity in his Malibu, California, home.

When Saxon refused to install large generators in the Tadao Ando-designed beach house, Ye allegedly demanded he “get the hell out” and told him he would be “considered an enemy if he did not comply.” According to the suit, Ye also threatened the status of their friendship if he didn’t do what was asked.

“When the Plaintiff refused to engage in unlawful conduct or to engage in activity that would further cause him physical injury, Mr. Ye responded: ‘If you don’t do what I say, you’re not going to work for me, I’m not gonna be your friend anymore and you’ll just see me on TV,’” the suit said.

Saxon was let go on Nov. 5, 2021, after working for the Grammy-winning artist for almost two months. The suit claims Ye promised to pay him $20,000 per week, but that he only made two payments: one covering Saxon’s weekly salary and another for the project’s budget. Saxon described the events leading up to his firing as “trying to stop a friend from drunk driving”

“I always had his best interest in mind as a friend,” Saxon said. “They get really mad at you that you overstepped your boundaries, but still, they could have gotten really hurt.”

Saxon is suing his former boss for labor code violations, unpaid wages, and damages, TMZ.com reports. He says he “expressed concerns about the extreme danger of such actions,” including the generators potentially leading to a fire hazard.

In a statement, Saxon’s lawyer, Ron Zambrano, said Ye showed a “reckless disregard toward his employees.”

“He continues his pattern of not paying his bills while treating workers terribly,” Zambrano said. “No employee should have to suffer through the sort of working conditions Mr. Saxon was forced to endure, yet Ye showed no concern and merely wanted the work done, despite the hazardous and unsafe, not to mention illegal, actions he was trying to force the plaintiff to undertake.”

Ye may have something against electricity and windows. Another lawsuit was filed in summer 2023 by the former assistant principal of Donda Academy after she said the school opened in August 2021 with no electricity or glass in its windows.

