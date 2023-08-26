=Modern Green Book Raising To Give Grants To Black Businesses

In 1936, Victor Hugo Green published The Green Book, which helped guide Black people who traveled through the Jim Crow South more than 80 years ago. It directed them to head in the right direction to destinations that were safe for them. Now, as an ode to that particular guide, by borrowing the theme, in Birmingham, Alabama, there is a nonprofit organization, The Modern Green Book, guiding Black businesses across the country.

According to WTVM13, The Modern Green Book is hosting a weeklong celebration to support Black businesses nationwide. The Modern Green Book Culture & Community Fest Week is hoping to raise money to help Black-owned businesses across the country by obtaining funds for grants.

“A lot of times we see Black-owned businesses open and close their doors like very, very quickly,” Modern Green Book Founder Theo Edwards Butler said. “Hopefully, these grants provide a sense of relief for them. They can help with rent; they can help with buying into a new product or thing that they need to help create the product or service.”

The organization aims to raise $25,000 by the end of the year.

“The Modern Green Book now has taken on the mantle of giving us like this Rolodex and this networking opportunity for Black businesses to be recognized,” Aja Penix, founder of the Birmingham Black Repertory Theater Collective, said.

There will be events throughout the weekend, and the proceeds will go toward grants for Black-owned businesses. A Black Business Networking Game Night is happening on Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. The venue is located in Woodlawn, at Polaris Co-Working & Event Space. There will be networking opportunities and giveaways for attendees. Admission is free, but an RSVP to the event is required to enter.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, The MGB Culture & Community Fest will occur between noon and 8 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark. This event will have a casual theme with a festival, live music, and vendors. There is also a Black-owned beer and wine garden. Students can get in for a $5 admission, and adults are $10. A $100 fee gets you VIP status.

