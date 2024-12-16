Ludacris Gifts 10 College Park Families At ‘Ludacrismas’ Event

Hip-hop superstar Chris “Ludacris” Bridges gave back to the community this holiday season.

According to WSB-TV, Ludacris and his non-profit organization, The Ludacris Foundation, were at the Brady Center in College Park for a pop-up “Ludacrismas” event on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Ten families who attended the event were treated with presents, an enjoyable day, and good cheer.

“It’s the MOST WONDERFUL time of the year, and here at #TheLudacrisFoundation, we always want to end the year strong and bring smiles to our community! This year’s #Ludacrismas was extremely successful, and we are all so grateful to have had the opportunity to spend time with these very deserving families! The Laughs… the tears of joy… and all of the jokes really made this moment one that none of us will ever forget! Our number 1 goal is to serve the community by not giving them a handout but a HAND UP!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE LUDACRIS FOUNDATION (@ludacrisfdtn)

The “Ludacrismas” theme is from a song the entertainer recorded for the 2007 holiday movie, Fred Claus. He also appeared in the movie as a character named DJ Donnie.

Last week, the Fast & Furious star posted on his social media account about appearing for jury duty in Fulton County. Although he was there to fulfill his civic duty, he was not chosen to sit on a case. In a since-deleted video clip he posted to his Instagram account, he was walking next to another juror who also did not get selected.

In the clip, he said, ”We didn’t get chosen for jury duty, but if we did, we would have. We would’ve shown up and showed out.”

Thinking that he wasn’t noticed he said, “Don’t nobody know who I am.”

But the juror did know and responded, “You Ludacris.”

He tried to deny it was him and said he had won some money in a “look-alike” contest.

She then said, “Yeah, sure.”

