Ludacris Introduces AI Initiative Called ‘TechTunes’ To Georgia Academy

Atlanta recording artist and philanthropist Chris “Ludacris” Bridges has introduced an initiative to students at a school, called “TechTunes.”

Through the rapper’s nonprofit organization, The Ludacris Foundation, and with a partnership with tech giant Microsoft, the program was brought to the Utopian Academy of the Arts, located in Ellenwood, Georgia. It brings the technology of AI (artificial intelligence) to the students of the school.

“We have partnered with @Microsoft to give the students at @UtopianAcademy an up-close, in-depth look into the world of A.I., helping to ensure they have a seat at the table by showing them the endless possibilities of living a fulfilled life no matter their current circumstances!

Welcome to TechTunes! This is just the beginning!

The “Back for the First Time” artist spoke to WSB-TV about starting the program to help give the students a leg up on life.

“I love to be one that is, you know, giving opportunities to children that may not otherwise have those same opportunities and also to kind of have my finger on the pulse of what is current and also what’s next,” he said.

Ludacris wants to assist in giving the students an edge when it comes to modern technology so they can be ahead of the game and keep up with the latest in tech.

“Staying ahead of technology, but also teaching kids how to handle that technology, where the most important thing is for them to love themselves,” Ludacris said. “I think, as long as you do that, then you can pretty much maneuver through this world in any way that you feel possible.”

The Ludacris Foundation has been giving back to the community for years and was at the Brady Center in College Park for a pop-up “Ludacrismas” event on Sunday, Dec. 15. Ten families benefitted from the event when they were treated with presents, an enjoyable day, and good cheer.

