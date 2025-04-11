News by Kandiss Edwards South Fulton Solidifies Travel Policy After Mayor’s Trip To Africa South Fulton wants accountability in government travel.







Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the South Fulton City Council has adopted a formal international travel policy after Mayor Khalid Kamau was criticized for taking an unapproved trip to Ghana.

On April 8, city officials passed a resolution outlining strict procedures for any international travel by city employees or elected officials. The new policy requires a written justification for international travel, including a detailed agenda and budget, and an explanation of how the travel aligns with the city’s goals. All travel must be approved in advance. Upon return, employees must present a post-trip report summarizing outcomes and potential benefits to South Fulton.

The policy follows controversy surrounding Kamau’s December 2024 trip to Ghana, which was not approved by the city council and sparked widespread criticism. As reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the mayor posted images and videos on Instagram chronicling a lavish excursion that included stays at upscale hotels and appearances at diplomatic functions and cultural ceremonies. The city had not budgeted for the travel, and Kamau did not submit the required documentation or seek the necessary approvals before using a government-issued credit card.

The trip cost South Fulton taxpayers more than $26,000 in total. The mayor’s expenses included first-class airfare, luxury accommodations, and a $4,000 security detail. The trip, which lasted nearly three weeks, featured appearances at diplomatic events and cultural tours, including a visit to Cape Coast Castle.

Residents and council members raised concerns about financial oversight and transparency. In response, some council members pushed to limit Kamau’s discretionary powers and called for a formal investigation into the misuse of public funds.

Kamau later defended the trip, saying it was part of a broader effort to build ties with African leaders and position South Fulton as a globally connected city open to international partnerships and cultural exchange.

City officials said the newly adopted policy will restore accountability and prevent future missteps involving city-funded travel.

