Meet the Texas Couple Behind Some of Oprah’s Favorite Cookies

A few of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite things include cookies from this Texas couple’s business.

According to Fox Business, the masterminds behind the delicious cookie recipe that Oprah loves are entrepreneurs Marissa and Jeff Allen, the co-founders of Cookie Society.

The couple founded their gourmet cookie company after tasting what they called “one of the best cookies” they had ever eaten while on a trip to New York City in 2017. The cookie from a popular NYC bakery inspired them to produce their own unique cookie recipes when they returned to their North Texas hometown. “I asked her if she could make it for me at home, so she went home and tried to figure out how to make the recipe,” Jeff said.

The Allens launched Cookie Society in 2018 with six cookies on the menu, which included the Banana Pudding cookie that started it all. “At the time, I looked online, and no one had ever made a banana pudding cookie,” Jeff said. “It was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever eaten.”

Marissa said her husband’s NFL teammates were the early taste testers for the cookies. During Jeff’s time as an offensive lineman for the Houston Texans, he would ask his teammates to give feedback on the cookies. The couple opened their first brick-and-mortar location following Jeff’s leave from the NFL in 2019. After raking in loads of positive feedback, the couple was hit up by Oprah and later considered for her “Favorite Things” list. According to the company’s website, the Allens’s cookies made it on Oprah’s list in 2020 during the holiday season.

Since its official opening, the couple has whipped up over 70 cookie recipes and opened two storefronts in North Texas.

Cookie Society offers a variety of cookie pack options and nationwide shipping. Customers who can’t get enough of the Allen recipes can choose a subscription plan and have the sweet treats delivered monthly.