Megan Thee Stallion Exits Global Citizen Fest For Beyoncé Collab

Megan Thee Stallion was to perform at this weekend’s New York City Global Citizen Festival in Central Park but pulled out at the last minute, sources told Page Six. Allegedly, Megan will be heading to Texas instead of attending the September 23 and 24 performances to perform a song with Beyoncé at the Houston stop of her Renaissance tour.



The news that Megan wouldn’t be performing initially came from the festival. Global Citizen took to Twitter/X and wrote vaguely, “Hi there — due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival.”

Hi there — due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival. — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) September 10, 2023

Page Six sources have learned that the scheduling conflict is reportedly an offer from Beyoncé. Both artists are from Texas, and the 28-year-old rapper was apparently offered a spot to perform “Savage” with Beyoncé for her Houston two-day tour leg at the NRG Stadium. However, another source explained that it wasn’t intentional and that it was “an inadvertent duplicate scheduling mistake by her team.”

The Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival started in 2012 and organized by Global Poverty Project. The group is dedicated to ending extreme poverty by organizing change and driving toward equality-centered sustainability with an emphasis on humanitarian needs. Their website says they’ve “taken over 33.5 million actions since 2009.” Through consistent advocacy work in events like this weekend’s festival, Global Citizens “have led to over $43.6 billion being distributed to our partners around the world, impacting 1.29 billion lives in the fight to end extreme poverty.”

After Megan Thee Stallion dropped, the biggest headliners who remained for NYC’s event are Lauryn Hill, Red Hot Chili Peppers, D-Nice, and South Korean pop artists Stray Kids and Jungkook.

The 11th iteration of the festival is supporting the Global Citizen’s goal by making attendees “earn their tickets by taking action on global problems.”

The event will be streamed on major social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Amazon, Apple, and even TikTok.

RELATED CONTENT: Megan Thee Stallion Launches Fake University To Raise Funds For Texas Southern Students