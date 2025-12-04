He Got Plenty Money! Michael Jordan Pays Almost 1 Milly A Week To Rent Superyacht

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan has made millions, on top of millions from sneaker sales, and several billion after selling the NBA team he once owned, the Charlotte Bobcats (now the Hornets), so it should be no surprise that the billionaire can easily spend $780,000 a week to rent a superyacht.

According to SupercarBlondie, the man who is arguably the best basketball player in the world lives an exceptional life of luxury and deservingly so. He has reportedly spent some time on a superyacht aptly named Joy, a 70-meter-long vessel built in the Netherlands in 2016. Reportedly, Sameer Gehlaut is the owner, and he allows some of the world’s richest to charter it.

The vessel has amenities similar to those found in luxurious buildings and posh, exclusive private clubs. It even has a full-length basketball court that Jordan can take some jump shots and/or dunk on willing opponents. On the yacht, outside of a regular gym, you can find a beach club and several leisure areas that expand across five decks. There is a water slide and jacuzzis on board.

Another specialized feature of the boat is its ‘winter gardens’, which are ‘pockets of air-conditioned indoor/outdoor zones’ based on a description from the Burgess website (they charter yachts).

Proving that money is no object, in October 2024, Jordan dropped a cool $65 million for a private jet, a Gulfstream G650ER. The new plane is an upgrade from his previous one, the Gulfstream G550. After a custom paint job totaling around $500,000, the aircraft can accommodate up to 19 people, with up to 10 passengers able to sleep comfortably. It also has a maximum range of 8,630 miles.

The latest plane keeps Jordan in line with other elite billionaires, such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg.

