(Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ABA) Education by Sidnee Michelle Michelle Obama Pledges Over $1M To Empower Girls Across 15 Countries Obama emphasized the importance of providing girls with opportunities to succeed.







Former first lady Michelle Obama has announced a commitment of more than $1 million to support 25 organizations across 15 countries, expanding educational opportunities and leadership programs for adolescent girls worldwide, People reports.

The funding, announced Oct. 11 in recognition of International Day of the Girl, will be distributed through the Girls Opportunity Alliance, an initiative of the Obama Foundation focused on advancing girls’ education and empowerment.

According to People, the investment will help grassroots organizations expand mentorship, educational programming, and leadership development in underserved communities.

In a video announcing the commitment, Obama emphasized the importance of providing girls with opportunities to succeed.

“I’ve always believed that every girl holds a unique promise — a special way that she can change the lives of those around her, maybe even the world,” Obama said.

Among the organizations receiving support are Associação Mempodera in Brazil, which promotes gender equality through sports and education; Girl Power Foundation in Uganda, which provides mentorship and educational resources; and Milaan Foundation in India, which works to expand opportunities for adolescent girls.

The funding will also support Girls First Initiative in Tanzania, which plans to establish leadership clubs in four schools. In Haiti, the Haiti Adolescent Girls Network will train community mentors and create 10 spaces for weekly educational sessions.

Organizations receiving funding will also have access to the Girls Opportunity Alliance Network, which connects grassroots leaders with resources and opportunities for collaboration.

Launched in 2018, the alliance has supported more than 265 grassroots projects across 50 countries, according to the Obama Foundation.

The latest commitment follows a $500,000 investment earlier this year, benefiting ten Chicago-based organizations serving girls.

Obama has previously directed proceeds from her bestselling memoir, Becoming, toward girls’ education initiatives. In 2019, she committed more than $500,000 in merchandise proceeds to support educational opportunities worldwide.

The new funding expands the alliance’s financial support for organizations working to address barriers to education and leadership development among adolescent girls.

RELATED CONTENT: Michelle Obama, Transphobia, And Policing Black Womanhood