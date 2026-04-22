Mike Tomlin Heading To NBC As An Analyst On ‘Football Night In Amercia’

After resigning his head coaching position with the Pittsburgh Steelers after this past season, long-time coach Mike Tomlin is heading to the NBC studio booth for the upcoming football season.

According to The Athletic, Tomlin will be joining the NBC Sunday night pregame show, “Football Night in America.” The 54-year-old will join the current team of Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, and Devin McCourty, as the other hosts who appeared on the show last season are question marks.

Former NFL Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy confirmed he will not be on the program after being an analyst on the show for 17 years.

Tomlin will most likely slide into the role of a knowledgeable former head coach, offering expert opinion as a veteran coach and Super Bowl winner. Dungy was also a Super Bowl-winning coach and former NFL player.

The former Steelers coach broke an NFL record for the longest coaching career without a losing record, spanning 19 straight years starting with his first year with the franchise.

It was more than likely, with two years remaining on his Steelers contract, that he would not return to the sidelines. If he did return to coaching with an NFL team, that team would have had to get permission from the Steelers to allow him to coach.

While at the helm, Tomlin’s teams have won one Super Bowl, two conference championships, and eight division titles. In only his second season, he coached the team to the Super Bowl title, becoming the youngest head coach, at 36, to win the championship, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 27–23 in 2009. The Steelers had an 8-12 playoff record. According to ESPN, Tomlin informed the team that he would not be coaching the day after the Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs. As successful as Tomlin has been during the regular season, he also has a nine-year losing streak in the postseason. The Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016, when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 18-16.

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