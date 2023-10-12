Memphis Basketball Player Mikey Williams Will Stand Trial On 6 Felony Gun Charges

Basketball player Mikey Williams, who the University of Memphis recruited, has been ordered to stand trial on six felony gun charges. The charges are related to an incident in March at his home in eastern San Diego County.

According to The Associated Press, Superior Court Judge Sherry M. Thompson-Taylor has scheduled Williams’ arraignment for Oct. 24. The prosecution wanted to increase the basketball player’s bail to $500,000, but the judge denied the request. He has been free after posting a $50,000 bond after his arrest on April 13.

Williams faces five charges of assault with a weapon and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle. If convicted on all charges, he could end up in prison for up to 28 years.

His attorney, Troy P. Owens, has entered a not-guilty plea on Williams’ behalf.

The Memphis basketball player was accused of firing shots at a vehicle, after an argument at his $1.2 million home in unincorporated Jamul, in eastern San Diego County. The incident happened just before midnight, after the car left the house with five people in it. The bullets struck the vehicle, but no one inside was hit.

Judge Thompson-Taylor said that there was probable cause to go forward with the case after testimony from witnesses saw him with a gun and heard him threaten to kill them. No one saw him fire the weapon.

Two years ago, ESPN reported that the then-17-year-old basketball player had just signed a lucrative deal with PUMA, making him the first American high school basketball player to sign a sneaker deal with a global footwear company.

The University of Memphis revealed that although Williams remains on the roster and is enrolled in online classes, he is not allowed to use the team facilities or participate in activities. After the trial, a decision on his status with the team will be made.

