Entertainment by Janee Bolden Milagro Gramz Pushes Back on ‘Broke’ Narrative After Megan Thee Stallion Verdict Fallout “You got people on this internet calling me broke,” she said in the clip. “When the average American makes $50,000… Who you calling broke?”







Milagro “Gramz” Cooper is pushing back on how the internet is framing her finances following her recent legal fallout with Megan Thee Stallion, making it clear she’s not accepting the narrative quietly.

In a new video currently circulating on social media, the blogger and YouTube commentator addressed critics who have labeled her “broke” after losing a deal with Stationhead, a development that comes as she continues to deal with the aftermath of a high-profile defamation case.

“You got people on this internet calling me broke,” she said in the clip. “When the average American makes $50,000… Who you calling broke?”

Cooper went on to reference her past earnings, noting that she had secured a contract with the platform and was making six figures before losing the deal.

“Y’all found out that I had a contract with Stationhead. So, how much I make a year at least? You tell me,” she said.

Her comments arrive months after a jury found her liable in a lawsuit filed by Megan Thee Stallion, who accused the blogger of spreading false information and participating in a broader online campaign tied to the aftermath of her 2020 shooting involving rapper Tory Lanez.

Jurors initially awarded $75,000 in damages to the Grammy-winning rapper. However, the final judgment reduced the total to $59,000, with U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonagadis dismissing the defamation claim on a technicality related to media defendant protections.

The case also included findings tied to emotional distress and the promotion of a deep fake explicit video.

Against that backdrop, Gramz framed her current situation as shaped not just by lost income but also by perception.

“I had to play the part of a broke [woman]… because I’m up here against a multimillion-dollar company,” she said, alluding to Roc Nation, which manages the Texas rapper.

For Cooper, the issue now is less about the verdict itself and more about what comes after it.

“Since when is a [woman]… who is able to take care of her family… broke?” she asked.

As Black Enterprise previously reported, Cooper launched a GiveSendGo campaign to fund her “independent new media” business following the December verdict.

“In an era where legacy media gatekeepers decide what you see, hear, and think, a new generation of independent creators is breaking through, but independence comes at a cost,” Cooper wrote in the campaign description. “No billionaire backers. No corporate ad dollars with strings attached. Just raw determination… and the support of people who believe information should be free, fearless, and in the hands of those who earn your trust every single day.”

Whether her message resonates or not, it’s clear that even after the courtroom, from Cooper’s perspective, the conversation is far from over.

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