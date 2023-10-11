N.O.R.E Seemingly Shades Caresha’s Podcast Win At BET Hip Hop Awards

“Drink Champs” host N.O.R.E. appears to be speaking out after Caresha’s podcast beat him at the BET Awards.

Last year, Caresha, also known as Yung Miami of the City Girls, received mixed responses for her BET Award win for “Best Podcast” which she won alongside N.O.R.E’s “Drink Champs.” While the pair shared the award in 2022, Caresha actually beat out Nore’s show alongside other hip-hop platforms at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Caresha’s “Caresha Please” podcast on Revolt won the award for “Best Hip-Hop Platform” at the award show that aired on Monday, Oct. 10. The one-year-old podcast beat out other podcast platforms like “Drink Champs,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” along with media outlets like All Hip Hop and Hip Hop DX.

Many have been sounding off about the Caresha’s latest podcast win considering her show has only released four episodes in the last year.

“Just disrespectful. She did not deserve that over the other nominees,” one person wrote.

“Now diddy def paid for that, my girl show funny but she has only like 4 or 5 episodes, if that,” added someone else.

The criticism got so bad, that the City Girls rapper issued a response calling out her haters.

“Damn y’all hate me bad but God keep blessing me 😊😊,” she wrote.

But that didn’t stop N.O.R.E. from entering the chat and seemingly questioning why Caresha won the award over more established hip-hop platforms like his.

“So nobody gonna say nothing bout the podcast /media award? Ok me neither !!!” he asked.

Fans reacted with their takes on why Caresha was possibly chosen to win the award over shows like “Drink Champs” and “Breakfast Club.”

“The hip hop awards for gen z. They want caresha,” one user wrote.

“We all know drunk champs deserved that win. Sh*ts bogus fr,” added someone else.

