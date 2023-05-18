'Renaissance World Tour' Credits Reveal Natalia Bryant is Beyoncé's Intern

According to UPROXX, Beyoncé dropped the massive list of credits May 17.

The world is already going wild over the videos circulating of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour,” but some may not have taken time to view the list of credited individuals helping coordinate the highly anticipated shows. Now, they can.

Fans who scroll to the section labeled Parkwood Entertainment will notice Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia Bryant, listed as an intern on the tour. As Queen Bey makes her way around the world this summer, it looks like Bryant will tag along for the ride—interning, of course.

The Beyhive has sounded off. Fans have been tweeting about the 20-year-old’s role on the tour, leaving their comments of approval.

One Twitter user posted about Bryant’s internship, showing the list along with a few emotional emojis.

Natalia Bryant is interning for Beyoncé this summer? 🥲😭 pic.twitter.com/I8DbznmMd2 — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) May 17, 2023

The tweet has sparked some conversation about nepotism since going viral, but the fans seem to be here for it. “Unabashedly love this nepotism sawry,” one user tweeted, while another agreed. “If I were a nepo baby I would utilize the forces that is my last name to get me an internship with Beyoncé,” another user wrote.

“What’s the point of parents working hard and not sharing with their kids? And Natalia is a [college] kiddo too, she’s getting an education,” a third user said about Bryant, a student at the University of Southern California.

The nepotism we live for. Give those kids EVERYTHING. They deserve. 😭💜🙏🏾 — yami sukehiro ♣️ (@twiggy_slim) May 18, 2023

One fan reminded everyone that Beyoncé is the GOAT.

Bey is the 🐐 I love this — DIL (@LEMONADETWI5T) May 18, 2023

This isn’t Bryant’s first time working with the Renaissance artist. She made an appearance in Beyoncé’s November 2021 Ivy Park campaign.

“Love you so much Auntie BB,” Bryant added in a caption along with the ad she posted to her Instagram page.

Other familiar names have also been spotted on the list of credits, including singer Dani Leigh who has been credited for choreography; the famous dancing duo Les Twins, who have graced the stage for several other Beyoncé performances; and, of course, Beyoncé’s very own mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, who has been credited under Costume Design.

Beyoncé mentioned her friends and family at the top of her list of Special Thanks. Which city are you headed to see Queen Bey in action?

