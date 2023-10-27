Nicki Minaj is setting new records in her discography. The rapper is the first woman in her genre to have two solo songs surpass 1 billion views on YouTube.

The accolades are for her hit singles, 2010’s “Super Bass” and 2014’s “Anaconda.” Chart Data confirmed the news on Twitter/X.

Since her publishing of both songs, they have mustered over 1 billion views each on the video streaming platform, with Anaconda currently in the lead with 1.1 billion. Minaj has nine songs that have surpassed the highly coveted billion views on YouTube. The highest-viewed video, with over 2.1 billion and counting, is for her featured verse on Ariana Grande’s song “Side to Side.”

Both songs and their accompanying visuals were tremendously impactful to the star, as both are among the Queens native’s highest charting singles as well. “Super Bass” rose to #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has gained a diamond certification.

“Anaconda” made headlines on its own for its provocative content featuring the artist’s backside up close and personal. The song, which sampled the 1992 track “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot, peaked at #2 on the charts. On the day of the video’s release, the accompanying visual broke Vevo’s streaming record by gaining 19.6 million views on in its first day. The song joined the billionaire’s club in 2021, with Billboard also naming the internet-breaking video the 13th greatest of the decade.

As Minaj prepares for the Dec. 8 release of her highly anticipated Pink Friday 2, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Rap” is doing so with a new stat to hang above her crown.

To reminisce and add to the record-breaking numbers for both songs artist, one can watch the videos as Minaj continues to break boundaries as a rapper.

