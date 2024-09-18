Nicki Minaj’s Mom Is Launching A Lingerie Company For Mature Women

Nicki Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj, is reportedly launching her first business venture in the form of women’s lingerie.

Carol Maraj Collections is set to launch on Oct. 27 with a special focus on mature women, The Jasmine Brand reports. The pricing will range from $65 to $95 and include inclusive sizing from small up to 1X.

The 64-year-old says she’s making the lingerie line to help remind mature women of their beauty and sex appeal. Maraj believes that “mature women are just giving up” on embracing their sexuality.

“So I want to do this mostly for the mature woman who need to step up,” she said. “They need to see how beautiful they really are.”

Maraj notes the inspiration she has been able to serve her superstar daughter since they come from a family of business-minded women.

“I inspire Nicki, probably, but we both think alike,” Maraj shared. “We are businesswomen, and I have always been like that. I always wanted to do different stuff.”

With her new release embarking on the lingerie industry, Maraj revealed her favorite body part.

“Honestly, my brain is my favorite part,” she said. “I like to know that my mind is going that is the best part of my body.”

She also shared her favorite color when shopping for lingerie.

“I love pink and red. Those have always been my colors,” Maraj shared. “Red, white, and black is Trini to the bone colors.”

In addition to lingerie, Maraj runs the Carol Maraj Foundation, a nonprofit organization that advocates for families affected by domestic violence. As someone who migrated to America from her native Trinidad, Maraj hopes to inspire other immigrants who dream of starting their own businesses.

“It was very important for me to come to the States as an immigrant because I come from very humble beginnings,” she said. “I come from having my own businesses with my gown collection. I just want to encourage Trinidadians and other Caribbean women to say if Carol Maraj can do it I can do it also.”

As for what’s next for Maraj, she has a perfume coming this fall.

“Yes, by the fall, my perfume line will launch. I am really into beauty. Everyone’s telling me I should do more,” she said. “I already have a wig line, ‘Elegantly Carol,’ and everyone is telling me that I should do a skincare line as well.”

