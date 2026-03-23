Business by Sharelle B. McNair Inside Zohran Mamdani’s $80 Million Capital Infusion For NYC’s Small Business Class The initiative stems from a 2025 pilot as a way to decrease borrowing thresholds for small business owners, reduce interest rates and introduce more flexible repayment structures in effort to assist with growth.







Why diversity, equity, and inclusion may be dying in other spaces and places, in New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is keeping DEI alive to make sure entrepreneurship thrives by allocating $80 million to the city’s small business loan program, BK Reader reports.

NYC Future Fund, a city-supported loan program to make financing more accessible to small businesses across the five boroughs, recently received a huge relaunch from the city’s youngest mayor, as he hopes to expand access to capital for entrepreneurs, including immigrant-, minority-, and women-owned businesses, who over the years have faced several barriers.

“Small businesses are the backbone of New York City’s economy and the heart of our neighborhoods,” Mamdani said, according to Patch.

“But many entrepreneurs — especially immigrant and working-class New Yorkers — have been locked out of the affordable capital they need to grow.”

The initiative stems from a 2025 pilot to lower borrowing thresholds for small business owners, reduce interest rates, and introduce more flexible repayment structures, in an effort to support growth.

The relaunch allows business owners to apply for loans starting at $25,000, down from the previous minimum of $100,500. Interest rates have gone down from 9% to 7.5%, and repayment terms are now based on revenue. Rates go as low as two percent of monthly income.

The minimum annual revenue threshold has been reduced from $300,000 to $50,000, giving newer and lower-income businesses a shot at applying. City officials say the relaunch is all based on constructive feedback from business owners in addition to addressing financial gaps.“ The NYC Future Fund shows what the government can do when it listens to small businesses and acts on what it hears,” Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su said.

“By offering more loan options, lower interest rates, and flexible repayment terms, the city is expanding access to capital at a time when the affordability crisis is putting real strain on entrepreneurs,” Department of Small Business Services Commissioner Kenny Minaya said.

Minaya appeared in a video with Mamdani to announce the fund and explain why it’s so important. “Whether you’re serving the finest homemade Sancocho in the five boroughs or you’re the bike shop that’s always there for the neighborhood, small businesses are the beating heart of our city’s culture,” he said.

Send this to a small business who deserves all the funds.



Applications are open for the NYC Future Fund: a loan program with affordable, flexible financing for seasonal and growing small businesses.



Apply now at https://t.co/x5lhcpN4Q9 pic.twitter.com/N2jIOZoXHc — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 17, 2026

Before the relaunch, the program’s earlier pilot was supported by funding from JPMorgan Chase and TD Bank, with a total of $1.2 million available for distribution to only four businesses. Now, with support from the city, the program can expand to the five boroughs of Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn, and The Bronx, reaching underserved communities that deserve support.

Applications are now open for small businesses.

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