News by Kandiss Edwards Urination Violation: NYU Student Says University Is Doing Piss-Poor Job In Response To Roommate Harassment Eloni Belcher claims NYU failed to protect her after roommate relieved herself on Belcher's bedding and body.







A New York University student has accused the school of failing to properly address a disturbing incident in which she alleges her roommate urinated on her while she was asleep.

Eloni Belcher, a sophomore at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, publicly criticizes the university’s handling of the situation and shares her story on social media.

Belcher said the incident occurred in the early hours of April 12 in her dorm room at Carlyle Court. She claims she woke up to find her roommate squatting over her and urinating on her arms and bedding.

“I said, ‘What the f**k are you doing?’ and then she says, ‘Oh, sorry,’ like she wasn’t expecting me to wake up. I was utterly disgusted, and I did not know what to do,” Belcher recounted in a TikTok video that has since gone viral.

She contacted the Department of Campus Safety at NYU. She met with two officers, who, according to Belcher, filed a report but advised her that it was unnecessary to wait for the New York City Police Department, reportedly stating, “it wasn’t worth waiting for the police.” Belcher later filed her police report, and the incident was categorized as harassment.

The university offered to transfer Belcher to another dorm room after initially stating via email, “Temporary spaces are not available at this time.” However, she disputes claims made by Assistant Director of Student Conduct Jorgé Almonte-Florimon that she declined temporary housing. Belcher said she was forced to leave her room out of fear and discomfort.

In a statement to Washington Square News, NYU spokesperson John Beckman later stated that the university had taken the matter seriously from the outset.

“Given the concerns raised, we want to emphasize that the university has taken this matter seriously since it came to our attention,” Beckman said. “Safety is our top priority — always.”

Despite the university’s assurances, Belcher claims she has continued to face harassment, including messages from her roommate’s friends and family who accuse her of fabricating the incident and threatening legal action. She also alleges the roommate’s mother contacted her directly to complain about the public backlash her daughter has received.

The incident has sparked concern about how universities respond to student misconduct and support victims in crisis. NYU has not issued additional statements since Beckman’s remarks.

