Entertainment by Selena Hill Peabo Bryson, Legendary R&B Singer And Balladeer Behind Disney Classics, Dies At 75 The two-time Grammy Award winning singer leaves a legacy that has spanned more than five decades







Peabo Bryson, the celebrated R&B singer and songwriter whose powerful vocals belted generations of love songs and multiple Disney hits, has died at the age of 75.

On May 31, CBS News reported that Bryson was under medical supervision after suffering a stroke. His family then released a statement on Wednesday revealing that the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist “transitioned peacefully” on the evening of June 2 “surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.”

Known for his rich baritone voice and emotionally charged ballads, Bryson enjoyed a career that spanned more than 50 years. He earned widespread acclaim for chart-topping R&B hits such as “Feel the Fire,” “I’m So Into You,” “Can You Stop the Rain,” “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again,” and “Reaching for the Sky.” However, he became a household name through his iconic Disney collaborations, including “Beauty and the Beast,” a duet with legendary singer Celine Dion featured in Disney’s 1991 animated classic. The song won Best Original Song at the Academy Awards in 1992 as well as the 1993 Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

He later won another Grammy alongside R&B veteran Regina Belle for “A Whole New World,” the signature song from Disney’s “Aladdin,” which became one of the most recognizable movie soundtracks of the 1990s.

Born Robert Peapo Bryson in Greenville, South Carolina, the singer emerged as one of R&B’s premier vocalists during the 1970s and 1980s. His smooth delivery and romantic ballads made him a staple on urban radio and helped establish him as one of the genre’s most respected performers. Throughout his career, Bryson also collaborated with acclaimed singer Natalie Cole on the 1979 album “We’re The Best of Friends” and with Roberta Flack on the 1983 project “Born to Love,” which included the hit single “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love.”

In the statement, the family reflected on the profound impact of his music and legacy.

“For more than five decades, Peabo’s extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments. His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched,” they said.

The family also expressed gratitude for the support they have received following his passing.

“We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world,” the family shared. “While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

The singer leaves behind his wife, Tanya Boniface Bryson; their eight-year-old son, Robert; his daughter, Linda Bryson; and three grandchildren.

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