Phylicia Rashad Steps Down As Dean At Howard University

Phylicia Rashad has formally stepped down from her role as Dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University. The news was confirmed in a mass email sent by the school’s President on behalf of the esteemed actress and alumna.

The letter, re-shared by HBCU Gameday, states that the dean will finish her duties for the her final upcoming school year. Having started in 2021, Rashad returned to her alma mater upon the re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts, also named after fellow alum Boseman to honor the late actor’s legacy, to help in its revitalization.

In her accomplishments during her tenure, Rashad spearheaded a new era for the school, helping facilitate a scholarship named after the “Black Panther” actor that was gifted by Netflix. Her other highlights include funding for advancements in programming and faculty, as well as a Taraji P. Henson-founded donation to uplift the mental health services for all members of the Howard community.

Throughout her years of service to the HBCU, Rashad was committed to leaving an impact that would be long-lasting. Although she will be transitioning onto a new stage of life, the work and funding she helped curate will continue on. The Disney Storytellers Fund has pledged $1.5 million to help the fine arts and communications programs collaborate on new projects that are a blend of media forms.

However, her entire time at the school was not met with full praise. Back in July 2021, Rashad’s support of former TV husband Bill Cosby drew criticism from the school and its members to which Rashad released a statement of full support for sexual assault survivors following the backlash.

Despite the controversy, relations between Rashad and the university eased in the later years. Ending his message on a note of thankfulness, President Wayne I. Frederick expressed immense gratitude to the life and work Dean Rashad inputed into her alma mater on behalf of the entire university,

“We deeply appreciate Dean Rashad’s selfless contributions and commitment to our alma mater during her leadership of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts and the many contributions she has made to Howard University’s students, graduates, and global community.”

Although Dean Rashad may be missed, her work to revive and improve the fine arts program at the D.C. institution will be celebrated in its history.

