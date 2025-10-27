Rihanna, Eminem Score A Billion Views On 2013 Collaborative Song, ‘Monster’

Songstress Rihanna and rapper Eminem have created another “Monster.” YouTube announced that the duo’s second collaborative hit has reached a billion views.

According to Billboard, after releasing the song and video for “The Monster” over 10 years ago in 2013, the pair reached over a billion views. The song appeared on the rapper’s “The Marshall Mathers LP2.” The record was a No. 1 hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks after its release.

That was not the first time that Rihanna and Eminem struck that magic number as a duo on YouTube. “Love the Way You Lie,” which appeared on Eminem’s 2010 album “Recovery,” reached that milestone and currently has over 3 billion views.

The Bajan beauty has 12 songs that have been seen over a billion times on the video platform. Slim Shady has nine videos that have eclipsed the billion mark.

Although Rihanna has been spending her time in the boardroom as an executive for her Fenty brand, music lovers are still listening to her songs, despite her not releasing an album in nearly 10 years. Hot97 recently reported that the “Umbrella” singer is the top Black female artist on Spotify, with over 101 million monthly listeners.

In a recent social media post, the singer thanked her fans for being with her since she left Barbados to embark on her musical journey.

“20 years ago, I left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music! So many of you were a part of my life and career since the very beginning, and some of you have joined the adventure along the way. I’m forever grateful to all of you. Each of you played a very crucial role in where this journey has taken me thus far! I just wanted to take this moment to say thank you! Thank you for the greatest first 20 years ever!”

