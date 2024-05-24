Lifestyle by Jeroslyn JoVonn Rochelle Porter Design Expands To Wayfair, JCPenney, and Amazon The Black-woman-owned home decor company's new collection is hitting a group of major online retailers for the first time.









The celebrated Black-woman-owned home decor company Rochelle Porter Design has a new collection hitting major online retailers for the first time.

The Atlanta-based designer brings her Caribbean roots-inspired hand-drawn patterns to life on a new assortment of duvet sets, pillowcases, and more, BlackNews.com reports. The collection’s inclusion on major retail sites like Wayfair, JCPenney, Amazon, and BedBathandBeyond.com marks a new milestone for the burgeoning apparel, accessories, and home decor brand.

This news follows Porter’s partnerships with West Elm, Target, and Nordstrom locations nationwide.

“I love creating pieces that bring smiles to people’s faces,” Porter said, according to BlackNews.com. “Seeing our brand reach this major milestone fills me with gratitude. It’s amazing to think that now, folks can enjoy my products right in the comfort of their own living rooms.”

Pieces include Porter’s popular Wild Out Printed duvet set of oversized florals digitally printed on 100% cotton sateen. The vibrant blend of colors is spread across two shams, an accent pillow, and a duvet insert.

“It’s the perfect way to infuse your bedroom with style and personality,” she wrote on Instagram. “Don’t miss out on this mindful, made-with-love addition to your home!”

Design enthusiasts can get a taste of the Caribbean wildlife with Porter’s Jaguar Safari wallpaper that comes in neutral tones and showcases Guyana’s national animal. The peel-and-stick paper aims to add a pop of life to any bedroom, bathroom, or kitchen.

The passionate self-taught designer who openly shares how “YouTube University” helped secure her with the tools to take her design dreams to the next level is experiencing a new level of growth. Thanks to an eco-friendly design aesthetic, consumers can transform their homes with pieces that keep the planet’s health in mind.

To shop and learn more, visit RochellePorter.com.

