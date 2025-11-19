Rolling Loud Owner Confirms Offering Drake ‘Millions Of Dollars’ But Rapper Always Declines

While appearing on a livestream with Adin Ross and DJ Akademiks, Tariq Cherif, co-founder of Rolling Loud, revealed that although Drake has yet to headline the festival, they have made him their “max offer,” which he has always declined.

While Cherif was talking to the streamers on kick.com, Ross told him that Drake has to perform at the popular music festival at least once, to which the co-founder responded that they’d tried to get Drake for Rolling Loud, but to no avail, despite the high offer they’d made.

“Yo, facts!” he says in response to Ross’ request. “I send an offer to Drake every year.”

When asked how much, without giving an exact number, Cherif said, “We send him our max offer, millions of dollars.”

Cherif talked about that offer less than a week before the festival heads to India for the first time. Rolling Loud India will take place Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 at Loud Park in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Central Cee and Wiz Khalifa will headline the first night, while Karan Aujla and Don Tolliver headline the second evening.

Meanwhile, Drake, who has been busier in the courts than in the studio, spoke to Complex via email and expressed his feelings about rolling out an album when he embarks on a new project.

“I was asked by a creative partner what I love and hate about rolling out an album,” Drake wrote. “I expressed that I love the opportunity for a clean slate of thoughts and excitement and messaging when it comes to the music. What I hate is the redundancy of this formulaic approach that’s ingrained in our brains from early label days. Single, video, single, video, album cover post, etc.”

This is why he has taken a different approach with his upcoming album, Iceman, by doing some livestreaming.

“I have been dying to act and have been dying for a challenge,” he stated. “The game is extremely calm seas right now. Nobody is rocking any boat on the water, and so once we discussed a live stream rollout, it just sounded like the perfect mix of risk and reward for me.”

When the project drops, it will be his ninth studio album.

