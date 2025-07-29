Ryan Coogler’s ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ Series Coming To Disney+

Ryan Coogler will expand on the world of Wakanda in his new Disney+ animated series, Eyes of Wakanda.

Marvel dropped the official trailer for its upcoming four-part limited series on July 28, giving MCU fans a preview of what’s to come. Building on Coogler’s two Black Panther films, the series delves into the history of Wakanda and follows its heroes on secret, globe-trotting, action-filled missions.

Centered on courageous Wakandan warriors throughout history, the animated series follows these heroes as they embark on high-risk missions across the globe to recover Vibranium artifacts from Wakanda’s enemies.

“They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story,” a logline states.

With the series building off Coogler’s two box office–smashing Black Panther films, it brings on a new level of star power with a voice cast featuring Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose.

For MCU fans wishing the series had more than four episodes, this is just the beginning for Coogler. The project marks the first installment in a multi-year TV deal between Coogler’s Proximity Media and The Walt Disney Company, with additional MCU series already in development.

Todd Harris, a longtime collaborator of Coogler, serves as both director and executive producer of the series. Harris previously worked as a storyboard artist on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and later contributed as an illustrator on Sinners, before stepping into the director’s chair for Eyes of Wakanda.

Coogler executive produced the film alongside Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt. The visual for Wakanda first came to life in 2018’s Black Panther, a Best Picture nominee. Coogler later expanded the story with 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which featured the returns of Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, and Martin Freeman.

Wakandan characters have also appeared elsewhere in the MCU, including Ayo (played by Florence Kasumba) in the Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and in Captain America: Civil War. The Eyes of Wakanda trailer comes one month after Denzel Washington teased his casting in the upcoming Black Panther 3 film.

