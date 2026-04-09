Entertainment by Jameelah Mullen A Seat At The Table: Ryan Coogler Joins Filmmaker Leadership Council, Aiming To Shape The Future Of Cinema The filmmaker won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Sinners in March 2026.







Oscar-winner Ryan Coogler is taking his expertise to the next level by joining the Filmmaker Leadership Council, Cinema United’s newly formed coalition designed to champion the future of movies.

The council aims to increase interest in cinema attendance amid competition from streaming services. The council will work directly with Cinema United to provide feedback and recommendations on industry hurdles, including theatrical release windows, marketing, promotion, and technology.

Jerry Bruckheimer, a veteran film producer, chairs the Filmmaker Leadership Council. Other team members include veteran filmmakers Brad Bird, Jason Reitman, and Celine Song. Producer Emma Thomas, who will serve as vice chair of the committee, emphasized the importance of the council’s mission.

“​​There is a profound cultural value in gathering together with a group of strangers and connecting while experiencing something special on the big screen,” Thomas said in a statement. “That shared moment —the laughter, the tears, the collective intake of breath — is irreplaceable, Thomas told Variety.

In 2016, after the success of his film, Creed, which grossed about $173 million at the box office, Coogler was invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the voting body behind the Oscars. Receiving an invitation to join the Academy is a highly coveted milestone for many directors. But Coogler famously declined the invitation, saying he doesn’t like the competitive nature of awards.

“It’s not out of animosity,” Coogler told The New York Times. “And I’m not good at judging things, bro. The act of ‘Hey, pick the best thing’ is very stressful for me, even when there’s no stakes involved,” the Oakland native told the outlet in a December 2025 interview.

Coogler’s decision to join the Cinema United council appears to align with his broader ethos, which prioritizes collaboration over critique.

Coogler emerged on the scene in 2013 with Fruitvale Station, based on the true story of Oscar Grant III, a 22-year-old unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by BART transit police at Oakland’s Fruitvale subway station. In 2018, he released Black Panther, a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film. The record-breaking film grossed $292 million in North America in its first week of release. His most recent project, Sinners, received 16 Academy Award nominations, making it the most nominated film in history.

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