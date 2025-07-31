Haitian Security Guard Identified As Victim In Manhattan Mass Shooting, Labeled A ‘New York Hero’

The names of the four victims in the July 28 Manhattan shooting are starting to be revealed, one of them being a Haitian security guard, Aland Etienne, known as a “beloved” presence in the main lobby, The New York Times reports.

The 46-year-old was working a shift at the 345 Park Avenue building when the gunman, identified as Shane Tamura, burst into the lobby. Police said Etienne ducked behind the security desk for cover, but it wasn’t enough as Tamura approached the elevators nearby and fatally shot the guard.

Family members described him as a devoted father and a well-respected employee, but his brother, Gathmand Etienne, said he was more than that — “more than a brother” — and said the tragedy shatters his family’s hearts. “He was a father, a son, and a light in our lives,” he wrote in a social media post. “Our hearts are shattered.” His sister, Mabline Etienne, said the incident has caused her to think about her brother’s “warm, inviting smile,” and she remembers him as being naturally gregarious and the pillar of the family with his lighthearted ways. “He was a great person with a great character,” Mabline said.

“Always happy, always smiling.”

It is unclear how long the Haitian descendant worked at the Park Avenue location; however, state records reveal Etienne completed a mandatory introductory course for security officers back in 2017, in addition to separate on-the-job training in October 2021. He was employed by McLane Security and held a license as an unarmed registered security guard. Manny Pastreich, president of Local 32BJ, the largest union of property service workers in the U.S., called Etienne a “dedicated security officer who took his job duties extremely seriously.”

In addition to mourning Etienne, Pastreich, who represents roughly 90,000 NYC security guards and janitors, said the tragedy should spark a conversation on how security officers give the ultimate sacrifice, risking their lives, to protect those that come in and out of the building day after day.“ Their contributions to our city are essential, though often unappreciated,” the president said in a statement.

“Aland Etienne is a New York hero. We will remember him as such.”

Another hero who risked his life for others on the tragic day was off-duty NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was also working security, according to ABC News. As his funeral is scheduled for July 31, the Bangladeshi immigrant is remembered for joining New York City’s finest just four years ago and is leaving behind two young sons and a wife who is eight months pregnant. “Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department. He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short,” the department said in a statement.

“We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy.”

Other victims were identified as Wesley LePatner, a Blackstone executive, and Julia Hyman, a young employee at Rudin Management.

