South Carolina Suspends DJ For Playing Instrumental Of Song By LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson’s Deceased Father

After a recent women’s basketball game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Louisiana State University Tigers, South Carolina’s DJ played an instrumental song from the deceased father of LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson and later apologized that it occurred. The university suspended the DJ after the incident.

The Gamecocks defeated the Tigers on its home court on Friday, Jan. 24, by outscoring them 66-56. After the game, DJ T.O. played an instrumental of a song titled “Cut Friends” by Camoflauge. According to USA Today, that song, which came out in 2001, was recorded by Johnson’s father, whose real name was Jason Johnson, who used the moniker Camoflauge as a rapper. Flau’Jae never met her father because he was shot and killed six months before she was born. He died on May 19, 2003.

DJ T.O. posted on social media, acknowledging that she played the song and writing “my bad” with emojis displaying the crying and laughing faces. Flau’Jaue reposted what was posted and called the DJ out on the “nasty behavior” she showed by playing the song and commenting on what she did.

I’ll take my L on the chin, but this just nasty behavior. Nun funny bout that pic.twitter.com/BKYGgGvfGo — Flaujae 4️⃣ (@Flaujae) January 26, 2025

DJ T.O. did apologize for the post.

“It is never my intent to disrespect anyone or offend anyone when my job is to have fun and make sure other people have a good time. … I’ve been playing [the song] for years, even at other games, but I shouldn’t have played it at yesterday’s game.”

However, South Carolina also apologized and acknowledged that DJ T.O. was suspended for one game due to her actions.

“We are addressing Friday night’s inappropriate in-game song selection and subsequent social media post by the DJ hired to work our women’s basketball games. Her actions were understandably upsetting to Flau’Jae Johnson and her family and disrespectful to the LSU program and fans.”

“As a result of her actions, DJ T.O. will be suspended for the next women’s basketball home game, and we will meet with her to provide further education on our expectations of her in the future.”

Statement from South Carolina Athletics pic.twitter.com/erarZ1BCjt — South Carolina Women’s Basketball (@GamecockWBB) January 26, 2025

