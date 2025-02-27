Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Spelman College Closes Slutty Vegan Location After Student Poll Slutty Vegan is out at Spelman College after a student poll.







The Spelman student body has spoken, and Slutty Vegan is out.

The esteemed HBCU will permanently close its on-campus Slutty Vegan location and return Twisted Taco to a new spot, 11 Alive reports. This change follows the results of a student poll conducted by the school’s dining advisory board.

“The college’s student dining advisory group has polled students regarding a dining replacement,” a statement said in part.

Slutty Vegan’s removal was swift, with the announcement coming one day ahead of its final day of operation on Feb. 26, an Instagram post revealed. The school’s Twisted Taco location will return on March 17.

Slutty Vegan held down its location at Spelman for two years as the vegan burger joint continued to rise in popularity and recognition. The Atlanta-based food chain still operates multiple locations throughout Georgia and expanding nationwide.

Founded in 2018 with a unique approach to the vegan food scene, founder Pinky Cole Hayes gained nationwide attention with her fast-causal restaurant approach and serving vegan burgers, fries, and sandwiches with bold, provocative names. Her approach made plant-based eating accessible and exciting, paving the way for Black-owned restaurants to make their mark in the vegan food scene.

Since scaling Slutty Vegan and growing its brand recognition, Cole has used her platform to support philanthropic endeavors, including sponsored proms, support for emerging Black-owned businesses and social justice initiatives, among others.

While Cole is recognized as a business powerhouse and thought leader within the Black community, members of the Spelman community have expressed their approval of Slutty Vegan’s removal from the HBCU campus.

”This is a win for the AUC community,” one person wrote on Instagram.

”Praise be to God,” added someone else.

One student said they “couldn’t be happier” with the news.

RELATED CONTENT: Nick Cannon Reflects On Lupus Journey, Calling Himself The ‘Black Tony Stark’

